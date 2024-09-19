Jeff Bezo's fiancee Lauren Sanchez in legal trouble

Jeff Bezo's fiancee and entertainment reporter Lauren Sanchez is being sued over plagiarism.

Sanchez's ex yoga trainer, Alanna Zabel, has come forward with allegations that Sánchez's children's book The Fly Who Flew To Space, published in August, is a ripoff of Zabel's 2022 children's book Dharma Kitty Goes To Mars.

As per the lawsuit, Zabel claims to have contacted Sanchez, 54, in 2022 to pitch a children's book concept about a cat who flies to Mars.

Upon learning about Sánchez's book release in August, Zabel sent the high-profile entertainment reporter two cease-and-desist letters, Daily Mail reported.

The yoga instructor, who filed her lawsuit without a lawyer, also accuses Sánchez of "continual and outrageous acts of jealousy" over the years as they were linked from 2007 to 2010.

The instructor did not specify what kind of 'jealousy' Sánchez allegedly displayed, but insisted that Sánchez "always demonstrated a desire to appear like [Zabel], an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard-working and public service-oriented yoga instructor."

Zabel also claims that the proceeds of the book would have benefitted the Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy.



Zabel's legal action against Sanchez comes months after she expressed her frustration over Sánchez's announcement of her own children's book in January of 2023.

"I'm deeply offended, and I am taking legal action with the book," she told Daily Mail in April.

The instructor also shared that she ended her services for Sánchez due to relentless "gossiping," and added that she "couldn't handle her personality anymore."

