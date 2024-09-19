Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy private life amid Dua Lipa's dig: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly intend to keep certain things private as they have been in spotlight since the inception of their whirlwind romance.



As fans will be aware, the duo sparked romance rumours when the sportsman was spotted at Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Later at the show, Travis was seen exchanging bracelets with fans.

The pair made their romance official when a photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a sweet kiss was captured and shared by Chariah Gordon on Instagram just one day after Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, an insider even dished to Life & Style, “Taylor and Travis are pretty open when they’re in public.”

Nonetheless, they noted, “but as for the actual nature of their relationship? They decided early on they wanted to keep certain things just for themselves.”

This comes after an insider previously revealed that the Eras Tour hitmaker “likes to see Travis in real time.”

“She likes to know where he is and who he’s with,” the source added and concluded, “It’s not that she doesn’t trust him, she just wants to feel connected.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes after Dua Lipa’s supposed dig at Taylor Swift in a recent interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, when she admitted that the lyrics of her songs are not for showcasing her personal life just to grab the public’s attention.