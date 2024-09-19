Dave Grohl involves himself in 'intimate' controversy

Dave Grohl just found himself immersed in controversy.

The renowned American musician has been accused of an affair for the past 15 years and a picture of him with his mistress, has finally started making rounds on the internet.

As per reports by DailyMail, the outlet has “exclusively obtained a photo of the pair together from an old Instagram account.”

In the picture, Grohl can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and beside him was a woman who is reportedly known as Annaliese Nielsen wearing a black and white striped shirt.

“Nielsen’s former roommate Tyler Ammons told DailyMail.com she met Grohl at her home in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, that she travelled with the rock star and that Nielsen shared screenshots of their intimate and loving messages with her friends,” the outlet further reported.

“Nielsen acknowledged meeting Grohl, but vehemently denied the claims of an affair. ‘I haven’t spoken to Dave in years,’ she told DailyMail.com. ‘I barely even knew him.’ There is no evidence Nielsen is the secret mother of Grohl’s new daughter.”