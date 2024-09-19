'Gavin & Stacey' cast celebrates final day of filming Christmas special

The cast of Gavin and Stacey has finally wrapped filming for their highly anticipated Christmas special.

Co-creators of the beloved show Ruth Jones and James Corden announced earlier this year that the popular BBC sitcom would return for one final episode, after last airing in 2019.

On Thursday, the BBC reported that the cast, including Joanna Page (Stacey), Melanie Walters (Gwen), Robert Wilfort (Jason), and Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn), waved goodbye to fans after shooting their last scenes.

Notably, Mathew Horne, who portrays Gavin, was absent during the farewell.

The cast took a moment to reflect, interacting with the locals, they expressed gratitude for the support.

Ruth addressed the cheering crowd, saying, "you haven’t seen anything because we’ve been indoors, which shows you're true committed fans of the show and we hope that you won’t be disappointed on Christmas Day, when all will be revealed."

She added, "This is our farewell now to Barry and to Trinity Street, so you won’t be seeing us here anymore but we’ve had a wonderful 17 years, it’s been fantastic."

However, James added, "Thank you very much to everyone, we’ll see you soon."