Dave Navarro moves on from Jane's Addiction with new endeavor?

Dave Navarro did not take long to move on!

After a few setbacks particularly the cancellation of Jane’s Addiction’s remainder reunion tour after vocalist Perry Farrell punched the electric guitarist in the chest during his solo.

The band released their first single in 34 years and also marked Navarro’s return to stage after his battle with Covid, with Jane’s Addiction’s return.

However, Navarro would now watch as the band would continue to release new music, with their latest single, titled, True Love, having been released on September 18.

Even though it has been a roller coaster of a ride for Jane’s Addiction, the guitarist has found himself pursuing a new endeavor, announcing his newest piece of gear: a signature Cry Baby wah pedal.

Additionally, the merchandise has been designed in collaboration with New York fashion and streetwear powerhouse, Supreme.

Revealing the news via his social media platforms, Navarro wrote, “Super stoked to work on this collaboration with @supremenewyork and @jimdunlopusa,” adding, “The #crybaby wah has always been a staple on my board and now it’s available with an ungodly amount of @supremenewyork steeeeeeeeeze!”