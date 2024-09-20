 
Geo News

Dave Navarro moves on from Jane's Addiction with new endeavor?

Dave Navarro and his band, Jane's Addiction had to cancel the remainder of their reunion tour due to misconduct

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Dave Navarro moves on from Janes Addiction with new endeavor?
Dave Navarro moves on from Jane's Addiction with new endeavor?

Dave Navarro did not take long to move on!

After a few setbacks particularly the cancellation of Jane’s Addiction’s remainder reunion tour after vocalist Perry Farrell punched the electric guitarist in the chest during his solo.

The band released their first single in 34 years and also marked Navarro’s return to stage after his battle with Covid, with Jane’s Addiction’s return.

However, Navarro would now watch as the band would continue to release new music, with their latest single, titled, True Love, having been released on September 18.

Dave Navarro moves on from Janes Addiction with new endeavor?

Even though it has been a roller coaster of a ride for Jane’s Addiction, the guitarist has found himself pursuing a new endeavor, announcing his newest piece of gear: a signature Cry Baby wah pedal.

Additionally, the merchandise has been designed in collaboration with New York fashion and streetwear powerhouse, Supreme.

Revealing the news via his social media platforms, Navarro wrote, “Super stoked to work on this collaboration with @supremenewyork and @jimdunlopusa,” adding, “The #crybaby wah has always been a staple on my board and now it’s available with an ungodly amount of @supremenewyork steeeeeeeeeze!”

Megan Thee Stallion leads the BET Hip-Hop nominations
Megan Thee Stallion leads the BET Hip-Hop nominations
Kanye West sparks boost in China's economy after concert
Kanye West sparks boost in China's economy after concert
Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright
Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright
'Gavin & Stacey' cast celebrates final day of filming Christmas special
'Gavin & Stacey' cast celebrates final day of filming Christmas special
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon's baby plans intensify: Report
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon's baby plans intensify: Report
David Beckham unveils latest tattoo and hidden meaning
David Beckham unveils latest tattoo and hidden meaning
HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show