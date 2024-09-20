Jimmy Fallon celebrates life of 'applause, laughter' on 50th birthday

Jimmy Fallon just celebrated 50 years around the sun!

The veteran talk show host, who famously leads the popular The Tonight Showing Starring Jimmy Fallon, marked his 50th birthday with a sweet throwback picture of him as a child.

On September 19, Fallon expressed his gratitude towards fans over the support and love he has received throughout, via his official X, formerly Twitter.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

“Today I am turning 50 years old,” he kicked off his caption.

Fallon continued, “I just want to say thank you for giving me this great life,” adding, “I’m very lucky. I appreciate the applause, laughter, and support, whether it be at one of my shows, walking down the street, at a basketball game in France, or even stranded and lost in a Bavarian field.”

“I feel the love, and I love you back. Thank you for always supporting any new idea I have,” he added. “You believing in me makes me believe in me,” he further noted.

Jimmy Fallon, who is also a father of two children, concluded his message by stating that he had recently donated food to organizations like Feeding America, Long Island Cares and Bridgehampton Food Pantry.

“I am sending my birthday wish to you all for a great year to come. Thank you,” he concluded with the hashtag #FallonIs50.