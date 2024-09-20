Role Model opens up about his experience of touring with Gracie Abrams

Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pilisbury talked about the "incredible" experience of touring with Gracie Abrams.

In regards to this, the 27-year-old stated, “It feels like a perfect little match. It’s kind of like a wholesome Sweat tour”

While Charli XCX and Sivan’s music has more of a party vibe, Pillsbury and Abrams’ recent releases lean toward melancholia, with themes of heartbreak, homesickness and coming of age.

According to US Weekly, one fan’s T-shirt read in a photo shared via Role Model’s Instagram account, “Therapists hate them.”

Moreover, the publication reported that Tucker was gearing up to announce his own headlining world tour, No Place Like Tour, in support of his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore by saying, “it was scheduled and everything,” when he got a call from Abrams.

In this regard, he explained, "She invited me on the tour, and I was like, ‘I think we have to do this. This is incredible. I would love that. She’s been a friend for years, and I’ve been a fan for years, and so to be touring with a friend like that, it’s pretty lucky.”

Additionally, Role Model's team was able to push his tour’s start date to November so he could join Abrams on The Secret of Us Tour supporting her album of the same name.

Furthermore, during a recent show millions of fans who watched the footage via TikTok and Instagram were pleasantly surprised when Abrams brought Pillsbury on stage to perform a duet version of her song Feels Like.

It is worth mentioning that Pilisbury told the publication, “That was insane. Getting on stage with her was incredible. It felt like a very big moment for me. I texted her right after, and I was like, ‘I know it sounds corny, but that was an honor. For me to be on the stage with you is really cool.’”

As far as Tucker is concerned, he will soon get the chance to make some more solo memories when he embarks on his own world tour in November, as per the outlet's reports.