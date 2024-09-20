 
Geo News

Christine McGuinness confirms she's dating mystery man

Christine McGuinness opens up about her new relationship

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Christine McGuinness confirms shes dating mystery man
Christine McGuinness confirms she's dating mystery man

Christine McGuinness has confirmed that she is in a new relationship.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old model revealed that she has been “dating a mystery partner since June.”

"I met them on my birthday through mutual friends and we’ve been dating since June,” said Christine. “It’s someone I know. I wasn’t thinking anything at the time but we kept in touch and it’s so nice and laidback.'

"I’ve been really open and honest from the beginning about where I’m at and they’re ok with that," she further shared. “I feel like I’m in good company. I don’t get a lot of time to myself but when I do it’s lovely and we laugh loads."

Christine, who announced her separation from estranged husband Paddy in 2022, told the outlet that she would "never get married again."

For those unversed, The TV personality shares three children with Paddy - twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, 7.

Talking about being single, Christine shared, “I’ve managed to avoid dating for a lifetime. I’ve not done any of the Apps. I didn’t date even when I was a teenager. Every romantic relationship has always been someone I’ve known.”

Netflix's ‘Squid Game' returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date
Netflix's ‘Squid Game' returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date
Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's 'ambition'
Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's 'ambition'
David Schwimmer spilled beans about his 'powerful elite' mother
David Schwimmer spilled beans about his 'powerful elite' mother
King Charles shares message of 'admiration and gratitude' amid Harry's UK return video
King Charles shares message of 'admiration and gratitude' amid Harry's UK return
George Clooney, Julianna Margulies' tradition that didn't die with 'ER' finale
George Clooney, Julianna Margulies' tradition that didn't die with 'ER' finale
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US pals leading their divorce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US pals leading their divorce
Elle King reflects on surprising viral remarks about her father
Elle King reflects on surprising viral remarks about her father
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5 video
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5