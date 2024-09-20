Christine McGuinness confirms she's dating mystery man

Christine McGuinness has confirmed that she is in a new relationship.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old model revealed that she has been “dating a mystery partner since June.”

"I met them on my birthday through mutual friends and we’ve been dating since June,” said Christine. “It’s someone I know. I wasn’t thinking anything at the time but we kept in touch and it’s so nice and laidback.'

"I’ve been really open and honest from the beginning about where I’m at and they’re ok with that," she further shared. “I feel like I’m in good company. I don’t get a lot of time to myself but when I do it’s lovely and we laugh loads."

Christine, who announced her separation from estranged husband Paddy in 2022, told the outlet that she would "never get married again."

For those unversed, The TV personality shares three children with Paddy - twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, 7.

Talking about being single, Christine shared, “I’ve managed to avoid dating for a lifetime. I’ve not done any of the Apps. I didn’t date even when I was a teenager. Every romantic relationship has always been someone I’ve known.”