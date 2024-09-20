 
Katie Price draws attention to her newly branded facelift

Katie Price underwent her sixth cosmetic surgery in Turkey last month

September 20, 2024

Katie Price flaunts her newly branded facelift

Katie Price recently flaunted her sixth facelift's results during a party in London.

The 46-year-old former model was spotted enjoying a party at White Fox Boutique event on Thursday evening.

For the occasion, the mother-of-four donned a black fitted dress and pulled her freshly-dyed hair into a high ponytail.

However, few of social media users were not excited with her new looks as one user commented, "Katie Price shows off the results of her sixth facelift, She cannot think she looks anything but very ugly."

Picture source: X

Earlier, Katie also delighted the fans with a selfie shared on her Instagram Story and captioned the snap, "My natural hair growing, My eyelashes. Natural face healing well. @trioclinicistanbul."

Picture source: Instagram

The TV personality's "natural face healing well" post comes a month after her visit to Turkey, where she underwent her sixth facelift worth £10,000.

However, the former model’s face was reportedly left heavily bandaged and swollen after undergoing the latest facelift.

Katie was also declared bankrupt for a second time in July and said that wouldn't have happened "if men had not been in my life".

The model, who is dating 31-year-old JJ, has been married three times. she married singer Peter Andre (2005 to 2009), Alex Reid (2010 to 2012), and then later Kieran Hayler (2013 to 2021).

