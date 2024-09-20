Chris Hemsworth dishes out details about 'Transformers One'

New Transformers offers something ‘unique': Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth recently shared perspective about his recently released film Transformers One.



While talking about it to the PA news agency at the film’s London premiere at the Leicester Square, the 41-year-old actor, who voices Orion Pax/Optimus Prime in the new movie, said that the storyline “offer something unique”.

Hemsworth said that he thinks it is really interesting to offer fans the chance to see a different side in both of these characters.

While naming his two characters, he said, “We haven’t heard that character speak before.”

The Thor star also shared he believes the movie is going to be interesting for the audience. "It puts the other films and stories into greater context and gives it a greater depth,” he added.

Directed by Josh Cooley, Transformers One depicts the origins and early relationship of Optimus Prime and Megatron and how they forever changed the fate of Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers.



Apart from Hemsworth, the ensemble voice cast includes, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key, Laurence Fishburne, and Steve Buscemi.