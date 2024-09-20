Julianna Margulies reflects on a special friendship with iconic star after 30 years

Julianna Margulies, an iconic actress, recently talked about her long friendship with George Clooney.

While having a having a conversation with the Television Academy in honor of ER’s 30th anniversary, Julianna remarked that her depiction of Carol Hathaway, head nurse, and Clooney’s role as Dr. Doug Rose were always meant to end up together.

Julianna also claimed by saying, “George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other ‘Love, Carol’ or ‘Doug.’”

The 58-year-old actress further said she gets emotional seeing ER reruns, especially when the theme song plays.

Moreover, The Good Wife star recalled how fans, including her mom, became excited when Clooney returned to the show after leaving in season 5.

“My mother said she screamed, which I think was a lot of people’s reactions. It was the right ending for them because Carol and Doug were destined to be together,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Clooney has also spoken warmly about his time on ER.

In an interview with The Drew Barrymore, the 63-year-old actor articulated, "I had [Anthony] Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare came... I’m still really close with Julianna and Noah Wyle. They’re really good friends... And so I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career.”