Photo: Nikki Bella 'plans on fighting back' Artem Chigvintsev: Source

Nikki Bella is reportedly fuming after husband Artem Chigvintsev’s latest move.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Nikki is absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support.”

The tipster also tattled, “She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry?’” adding, “She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.”

As per this insider, the 40-year-old former wrestler “plans on fighting back,” and, “she hopes a judge, if it actually comes to that, sees right through his disgusting and exploitative cash grab.”

“Even if he wasn’t asked back to be on Dancing With the Stars, she thinks he would still have asked her for spousal support,” the insider continued.

“After what he’s done to Nikki, it’s a slap in the face and a total loser move on his part,” they concluded.

For those unversed, Nikki filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev on 11th September 2024, two weeks after Dancing With the Stars alum was arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to the outlet’s previous findings Nikki “didn’t want to break the family up, but then Artem crossed the line, and now she feels she has no other choice.”