Vince Vaughn ignites hopes for 'Wedding Crashers 2'

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson played pals in 'Wedding Crashers'

Vince Vaughn is open to making a Wedding Crashers 2.

Vaughn and Owen Wilson played divorce mediator pals who crashed a wedding in the original comedy, which also starred Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Vaughn recalled filming Wedding Crashers: "We just had a lot of fun. It was a good group of people.”

He shared: "You know, it's been close. They talked about it a few times. I think you just wanna make sure that if you are gonna do it, that there's a great story."

For a sequel, The Internship star said they’d have to answer the question: "What's the next chapter in those characters' lives?"

Setting standards for the sequel, he said, "Don't go back and try to tell the same story again. But do something that would be fitting for the time. So if they land on something that seems engaging — it's always a possibility."

This comes after his co-star Wilson told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021: "I don't think it's 100 percent yet, but they're definitely talking about doing it. We'll see."

"You never know when you work on something how it's going to turn out, and that one just really connected with people," he continued.

Recalling his positive experience of making Wedding Crashers with Vince Vaughn, Wilson added: "It made a big difference in my life. I have great memories of it, and working with Vince and how great he is always an exciting thing."