Meghan Markle not ‘bad person,' real culprit unveiled

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are branded widely unpopular due to a series of bad decisions, it is revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have failed to produce lucrative ventures eversince they left the Royal Family, have heavily relied on bad PR strategies.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, expert Edward Coram-James says: "To be fair to the Sussexes, they seem to have learned the lessons from bad PR, and appear to have turned the page. I attribute much of their fall-from-public-favour purely as a reflection of what can happen with bad PR. It does not mean that they’re bad people. For all we know, The Sussexes could be kind, caring and incredible people.

He then noted: "It just that they had a bad PR plan."

Mr Coram-James added: "But, that’s the thing with PR: if it goes wrong, the public can, fairly or unfairly, decide that it makes you a bad person, where, when it goes right, the public can decide that you’re a good person. It’s why communications are so key."