Prince Harry gives loud signals for King Charles patch up

Prince Harry wants to return to his Royal fortune, it is revealed

September 21, 2024

Prince Harry is yearning to make amends with his father, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently residing in California, is throwing loud signals of reconciliation with father King Charles.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "Well, he does seem to be coming quite often, doesn't he? Which in some ways is a good sign, I think. If he keeps coming at least there is a chance at some stage he'll meet up with his father, and you know, maybe this can be a step towards some sort of reconciliation. I think there's quite a long way to go but it's nice that he feels he can come here anyway."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

