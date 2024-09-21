 
Prince Harry receives criticism for not meeting wife Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle

September 21, 2024

Prince Harry's snub of Meghan Markle's family dubbed ‘very strange'

Prince Harry has landed in hot water for not meeting his wife Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, even though they have been married for six years now.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward criticized the Duke of Sussex for snubbing his “beloved” wife’s family members, calling it "very strange."

Speaking with The Sun, Seward questioned if Meghan was "ashamed" of her estranged father while discussing Harry’s popularity decline.

Citing Statista, the publication revealed that Harry has seen a drop in his popularity from 71% in 2019 to 32% now.

Reacting to it, Seward said, "I think what people really disliked is that [Harry] dissed his family. I think, the book Spare might have earned him millions but gosh, he's paid for it. Oh, he's paying for it still.”

"And I think, especially among the Americans that I know, they hate the idea that he dissed his family, he doesn't speak to his family, doesn't speak to his brother, has never met Meghan's father,” she added.

The expert continued: "I mean it's very strange. Is Meghan ashamed of her father? Why hasn't Harry met him? This sort of distancing from family, people find that very alienating.

"It's quite the opposite to what William and Kate were showing in their most recent video."

