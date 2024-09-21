Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned over latest move: 'Big danger'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest move 'big danger issue' for royal couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a meaningful statement through their Archewell foundation, and urged people to vote in the upcoming 2024 US election.



They launched the new campaign to make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in “shaping America’s future.”

Following their move, a royal expert has claimed Harry and Meghan's latest statement is a 'big danger issue' for them.

Speaking to the Sun, per GB News, Hugo Vickers said: “It's a big danger issue for them.”

“I think that everything they do is a desperate attempt to keep relevant and keep themselves in the news.”

The royal commentator further said that it was not up to Meghan and Harry to instruct the American population on how they should spend their time.

Vickers added: “They've moved into this kind of celebrity status situation, whereby they must always be attracting news comments, otherwise they disappear.”

“But they definitely should not be dabbling in any kind of politics, least of all American politics. They really have no right to do it”, he warned.