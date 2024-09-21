Jennifer Lopez turns to unhealthy habit to cope with Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for two years from mid 2022 to mid 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly relying on alcohol to get her through her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Per Radar Online, Insiders claim that J.Lo’s new love of alcohol has left her friends and family worried.

The Mother star was recently seen chugging a glass of her Delola Margarita cocktail in an Instagram post, and insiders claim she needed liquid courage before meeting Ben on September 4.

They claimed: "The fact she needed booze in her belly before her latest meeting with Ben kind of says it all.

"She appears to be self-medicating and unable to handle the raw reality of this divorce without some type of pick-me-up," they continued of the singer, who filed for divorce in August.

They added: "She used to only drink socially, but not it's a bigger part of her daily routine and the cocktails she mixes up are apparently lethally strong."

Another insider noted: "J Lo was not prepared for this breakup.”

"She genuinely thought they would work through their troubles, but Ben just threw in the towel and walked. He's left her totally wrecked," they remarked.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together in 2002, and called it quits in 2004 while being engaged. The duo then linked up again in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, filing for divorce two years later.