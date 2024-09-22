 
Kevin Costner 'under lot of pressure to look his best:' Source

Kevin Costner reportedly wants to bag younger women and therefore wants to look his best

Web Desk
September 22, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner 'under lot of pressure to look his best:' Source

Kevin Costner has reportedly gotten some work done on his face, but it has killed his "appeal."

Reportedly, doing so has harmed his face’s natural charm and it appears “overly frozen,” per Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on the matter, the source shared, “A few wrinkles were part of his appeal, so it’s kind of disturbing to see him turning himself into this shiny waxwork.”

They went on to mention, “He’s under a lot of pressure right now to look his best. He’s doing so many media appearances — not to mention he’s on the prowl again and wants to snag a younger woman — so he’s been a lot more critical of his aging face.”

The insider continued, “He’s a bit sheepish about it. So instead of getting advice on what to get done, word is he’s just gone to the surgeon and given the doctor carte blanche — and unfortunately, he’s come out looking very unnatural.”

Reportedly, the acting sensation asked the doctor for a “load of Botox,” but the insider claimed that “it’s kind of excessive as far as friends are concerned” after which they resigned from the chat. 

