Travis Kelce shows off music skills learned from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prove strong partnership as 'Opalite' music video nears release

Travis Kelce seems to have been honing his musical powers with Taylor Swift as he took over the DJing at a recent Tight End University event.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen behind the DJ booth with Loud Luxury who were headlining the event, as the three of them played Swift’s Fate of Ophelia remix, as well as You Belong With Me.

During his set, the star athlete looked like he was having the best time as he danced along to the pop superstar’s music hyping up the crowd.

The NFL player couldn’t restrain himself from doing the viral dance to Fate of Ophelia and started doing the steps, causing a roar of applause.

At one point, Kelce was seen recording a video of himself DJing her songs and attendees going wild while grooving to the beat, and Swifties circulated the clip, on social media declaring that he must be sending the video to his fiancée.

Although the Grammy winner was not in attendance herself, she was surely remembered more often than not.

Swift seemed to be skipping the party on Thursday, due to her music video release scheduled for Friday, February 6.

The Eras Tour performer sparked speculations of casting Kelce in the Opalite music video as the song is evidently written about him, but there has been no official confirmation yet.