Keith Urban shields wife Nicole Kidman amid devastating loss

Keith Urban just protected his wife, Nicole Kidman, from being discussed as she grieves the loss of her mother.

In a recent interview, the country musician did not prefer addressing his partner’s situation after Kidman’s mom, Janelle, passed away two weeks ago.

In an exclusive conversation with The Times, the Messed Up As Me singer gave very little details about the situation the Paddington actress was in and how she was coping up with the devastating news.

“Yeah, everybody's good, man. Thank you for asking,” the 56-year-old iconic musician informed the interviewer.

However, Urban refused to provide further insights and did not provide details regarding neither his wife’s mental and emotional state, nor the demise of his mother-in-law.

“I just don't want to give you guys a headline about my wife, Ed,” he remarked, addressing the journalist, Ed Potton, who was interviewing the country rocker.

For the unversed, Nicole Kidman, lost her mother Janelle, earlier this month, just few hours before the 57-year-old was awarded Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her work in the movie, Babygirl.