 
Geo News

Kate Winslet makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks

The actress sheds light on personal health struggles during her speech at an event

By
News Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Kate Winslet Shares makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks
Kate Winslet Shares makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks

Kate Winslet appeared in an event and opened up about her health-related struggles.

According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star attended the HISTORYTalks event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21.

For those unversed, HISTORYTalks is a premier live speaker series where guests talk about history and current events.

Kate was invited as a guest speaker this time, and The Titanic stat revealed that she used Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) to increase her libido.

The 48-year-old actress revealed that she underwent testosterone therapy 'to improve her s*** drive."

Talking on a her journey, she said, "It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older," 

Moreover, it is important to note that The Mountain Between Us actress had also talked about her health on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast before appearing at the very event, explaining that women’s low libido can be caused by thyroid or testosterone issues.

She said, “Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that despite facing health issues, Kate did not abandon work, as her latest movie, Lee, recently hit theatres on September 13, 2024.

Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed
Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed
Chappell Roan pens 'thank you' note for London fans
Chappell Roan pens 'thank you' note for London fans
Mariah Carey 'grateful' for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters
Mariah Carey 'grateful' for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters
Kate Middleton makes big decision to follow royal tradition amid cancer video
Kate Middleton makes big decision to follow royal tradition amid cancer
Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about 'good timing' amid Tommy Fury split
Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about 'good timing' amid Tommy Fury split
Prince Harry lacks regard or care for King Charles' rules
Prince Harry lacks regard or care for King Charles' rules
King Charles, Prince William take big step to 'protect themselves' video
King Charles, Prince William take big step to 'protect themselves'
Martha Stewart's take on her documentary leaves Nteflix in hot water
Martha Stewart's take on her documentary leaves Nteflix in hot water