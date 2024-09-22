Kate Winslet makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks

Kate Winslet Shares makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks

Kate Winslet appeared in an event and opened up about her health-related struggles.

According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star attended the HISTORYTalks event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21.

For those unversed, HISTORYTalks is a premier live speaker series where guests talk about history and current events.

Kate was invited as a guest speaker this time, and The Titanic stat revealed that she used Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) to increase her libido.

The 48-year-old actress revealed that she underwent testosterone therapy 'to improve her s*** drive."

Talking on a her journey, she said, "It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older,"



Moreover, it is important to note that The Mountain Between Us actress had also talked about her health on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast before appearing at the very event, explaining that women’s low libido can be caused by thyroid or testosterone issues.

She said, “Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone.”



Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that despite facing health issues, Kate did not abandon work, as her latest movie, Lee, recently hit theatres on September 13, 2024.