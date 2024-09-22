Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been close friends for over a decade now

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid had a stylish girls' night out on Saturday.



The close friends reportedly enjoyed dinner at The Corner Store in New York City.

The video shared by PEOPLE magazine shows Swift and Hadid going towards their car as they leave restaurant.

The Grammy-winning artist, 34, donned a cropped black top and a plaid pleated skirt by Ramy Brook, featuring shared of brown, green, and orange. Swift completed her look with lace-up brown ankle boots and trench coat.

Meanwhile, Hadid complemented Swift's look with her own fall-inspired outfit. She wore a lightweight dark brown trench coat over a white T-shirt and cream pants. The model, 29, finished her look with brown boots, a small yellow purse, and layered gold necklaces.

Swift and Hadid have been close friends for over a decade now, dating back to their first public appearance at an Oscar afterparty in 2014.

The pals outing comes just before the Lover hitmaker resume her record-breaking Eras Tour, with upcoming shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto through December.