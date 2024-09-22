Princess Diana's brother finally breaks silence on Prince William, Harry rift?

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has apparently broken his silence on Prince William and Harry’s ongoing rift.



Charles Spencer made rare comment about the royal brothers' ongoing feud during a special charity initiative for the Diana Award.

He hosted over 350 members of the Rock Choir to Althorp House on Friday in honour of Diana.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William and Harry’s uncle shared a video saying, “Recording a charity single for the wonderful Diana Award.”

He further said, “The Diana Award was set up 25 years ago to continue my sister’s legacy of care and hope among young people all over the world.”



According to reports, the singers from Rock Choir recorded a special single that will be released in October in honour of 25 years of the charity.

During the recording, the Spencer told ITV's Chris Ship, per GB News: "They both recognise this is something of their mother’s and they both support that, and that’s all that really matters in this situation.”

He went on saying, "It’s really extraordinary for me, as her brother, to think of the impact Diana continues to have, and it’s a source of great family pride for us that, yes, she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now.”