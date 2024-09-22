 
Angelina Jolie reflects on 'beautiful feeling' of becoming a parent

Angelina Jolie is a mother to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16

Web Desk
September 22, 2024

Angelina Jolie reflects on 'beautiful feeling' of becoming a parent

Angelina Jolie recently talked about motherhood.

Jolie, who is mother to six children, gave insights into raising her kids.

In an candid interview with CR Fashion Book, Jolie said becoming a parent shifted her priorities.

When asked about one lesson that her kids taught her, the Maria actress replied, "There are too many to count or name just one."

She added, "but the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It's a beautiful feeling."

On the work front, Jolie recently worked with her daughter Vivienne on the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders.

The two grew closer while working on the project, and to celebrate their bond, they got matching "Stay Gold" tattoos.

"It means so much to us separately and together," Jolie said, adding,  "There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us."

Jolie shares her kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with ex-husband Brat Pitt.

