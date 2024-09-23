 
How Matthew Perry 'blushed' after strange encounter on 'Friends'

Matthew Perry laughed after funny Jane Sibbett episode on ‘Friends’

Web Desk
September 23, 2024

Matthew Perry ‘blushed’ after strange encounter on ‘Friends’

‘Friends’ actress Jane Sibbett is touching upon the time she made Matthew Perry blush on the show.

Sibbett, who played the role of Carol Willick on the hit series, made Perry laugh in the video titled, “The One With The Breastmilk.”

Sibbett reveals: “I actually tried to nurse the babies — with their mother’s permission — and that’s why you get such a hilarious reaction from Matt Perry.”

Sibbett told The Sun. "He was like, ‘Whoa, Sibbett’s breast is out.’ He thought I was going to pantomime breastfeeding, but didn’t know I’d do it for real."

She then went onto explain that the baby "had no idea what was going on and reacted,"

"You can almost see him blush if you look at that take closely enough," she added. “It’s so hilarious.”

This comes as the cast of ‘Friends,’ celebrates the show's 30th anniversary.

