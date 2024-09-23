King Charles is leaving Prince Harry to destroy himself with his own hands

King Charles and Prince William have secretly done something major against Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Jack Royston made comments of this nature during one of his most recent interviews with Good Morning Britian.

In that conversation in question the expert weighed in on the Windsor’s strategy, and pointed out how they’ve ‘protected themselves’ doing this.

According to Mr Royston, “The warmer that the royal family is to Harry, the more they protect themselves from any future attacks by him.”

“If they’re nice to him, and they’re showing themselves to be the side that’s interested in peace, and he keeps attacking them, he will destroy himself.”

If that were to happen, the expert feels Harry “will only destroy his own reputation and not just in Britain, but in America too. Because after Spare came out, they had a massive crash in their popularity in America.”