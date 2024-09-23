Paris Hilton pays sweet tribute to her 'Virgo Queen' Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton shared a glimpse of the celebration time with her friend Nicole Richie.

On Sunday, the socialite shared a set of glamorous photos from her former The Simple Life costar’s 43rd birthday party on Instagram.

In regards to this, she wrote in caption, "So much fun celebrating with my Virgo Queens @NicoleRichie & @SofiaGrainge!," Paris captioned the post. "Loves it???? Happy Birthday Nicole! #VirgoFest #SlivingMoms.”

Moreover, the first photo showed Nicole with her arms around Paris and her sister Sofia Richie Grainge and the trio were posing and looking into the camera as they wore "Virgo Baby" headbands.

For the occasion, Nicole donned an elegant bronze silk dress with a V-neckline, while Sofia sported an oversized plaid high-neck blouse and black bottoms.



Meanwhile, Paris sported a mesh midi dress with sleeves and velvet details.

Furthermore, the carousel continued with a sepia-filtered snap of Nicole looking over her shoulder into the camera while Paris stood behind her talking to other guests, followed by a larger group photo in which the two were joined by stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Liat Baruch.

It is worth mentioning that Paris also included two snaps of herself and Sofia with matching smiles, a few outtakes of the group snap and a candid shot of herself and Sofia, in which the Stars Are Blind singer is looking at her friend with a huge grin.

In response, Sofia commented on the post, "Love you so much sis !!!”

As far as Nicole's birthday is concerned, Paris also shared a sweet Instagram video that paid homage to their longtime friendship.