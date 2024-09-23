 
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment

Meghan Markle has just been called out for trying to ‘use’ Prince Harry for a Hollywood plot

September 23, 2024

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for using Prince Harry to plot the snubbing of David Beckham.

Accusations about this have been shared by royal biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything in his book The House of Beckham and it touched on the snub that was issued by Meghan right at her wedding, in great detail.

For those unversed. While the Beckhams were invited to the actual wedding they were not able to attend the lavish evening festivities.

“Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams,” Mr Bower began by saying in regarsd to this move. “Television pictures of the couple arriving at St George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum.”

“Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner," and "her veto was an insult."

Before concluding the expert also went as far as to add, "After all, many guests such as George Clooney and other Hollywood stars invited that evening did not even know Meghan.”

