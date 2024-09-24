Kate Middleton brother spills dog's role in cancer journey

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, is touching upon his family helped the future Queen survive cancer.



In his book titled Meet Ella: The Dog who Changed my Life, James notes blood played an important part in helping Kate recovering from the illness.

James, 37, told Hello magazine: "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something.

"So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."

"That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it's something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too," he added.

This comes as Kate returns to her duties after an eight month hiatus.

The official Court Circular, which lists all royal engagements, read this month : "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.