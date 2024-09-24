Freddie Salem, The Outlaws legend passes away from cancer

Freddie Salem, the legendary guitarist for the famous band The Outlaws, has passed away.

According to a Facebook post via the now-deceased artist, Den Zon posted the devastating news, citing battle with cancer as the reason of Salem’s demise.

"I write this with a broken heart, and I’m at a lost for words,” Den Zon wrote.

He continued, “This morning at 10:15 AM the world lost an incredible musician and a great friend Freddie Salem former Outlaws guitarist as well known session player throughout the world. (Freddie) passed away from complications of cancer.”

"About a year ago he came to me and told me he was sick and asked me not to say a word and I promised him I wouldn’t,” he penned recalling how the Evil For Evil hitmaker confided in him.

Zon further noted, “He opted not to do any treatments because it was liver cancer and he said there was really no cure or help. He didn’t want to do the treatment. He went out his way and he rocked the world along the way! That’s all I have to say right now. My heart is broken.”

"Thank you for always, including me and so many projects and believing in me. So many of you will be too. I’ll have more detail as it comes in about services after I speak with his son. I know some of you will have questions and feel free to message me,” the close friend to Freddie Salem mentioned.

"Godspeed, my friend and rock on in heaven with The rest of the Outlaws,” Den Zon wrote as he concluded his message.