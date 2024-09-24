 
Pink gushes over daughter's 'phenomenal take' in hit song

Pink featured her daughter, Willow, on the 2021 song, 'Cover Me In Sunshine'

September 24, 2024

Pink's daughter Willow, proved she has her mother’s blood when it comes to musical talents!

As the Just Give Me A Reason singer stopped by at a fundraising event by Rock4EB event by EBMRF, she gushed over her teenage daughter’s expertise.

While Pink introduced her final song, Cover Me in Sunshine, that features Willow, she brought her daughter out on stage too.

She spoke of Willow’s successful first attempt at recording her portion of the song ahead of its release back in 2021.

"During the pandemic, I taught myself to do GarageBand which for me, is a really big deal, so please be impressed," Pink stated, adding, "And I was doing what I think is a phenomenal take, and in ran my daughter. She’s like, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'I'm hitting space bars, making magic happen.' And that was a really good take."

The Who Knew crooner continued, "And she’s like, 'I like that song.' I was like, 'You want to sing on it? Because I could produce you. I know how to do the reverb, even.' She's like, 'Yeah, I'll sing on it.”

Revealing how her daughter earned the nickname "One Take Willow" after her short recording session, Pink mentioned, "So, she did one take, and then she went swimming," she revealed. "I was like, 'Do you want to do one more, just for safety? That's what people do.' She's like, 'No, bye.'"

