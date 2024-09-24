Desmond Chiam remarries Samantha de Castro 9 years after Vegas wedding

Romance is in the air as Desmond Chiam has remarried Samantha de Castro in a first formal wedding.

Chiam, 37, raised a toast to his wife of nine years with pictures from their recent wedding nuptials around friends and family.



“We got married y'all! Again!” he began in a caption to an Instagram carousel, featuring photos from their bridal shoot and some moments from the altar, their cake-cutting ceremony, and their dance in front of the guests.

“The first time was in Vegas 9 years ago, but this year we pulled the trigger on our long-delayed ceremony. Thank you for the amazing photos @wanderedstories,” Chiam continued in his Monday post.

The Reef Break actor then got candid about their history and their journey to becoming husband and wife the first time.

“This lady is my fiercest protector, a shoulder strong to stand on, and soft to find comfort,” he wrote. “We've been together for 16 years, 5 of those long distance, and while it's not been easy, it's always been right.”



“I love you @the.sami.jayne. And in that love, as has been true of every day of the last 16 years, you will find me, and I will find you, and so on, and so on, and so on - such that our discoveries may fill a universe,” Chiam concluded.

Castro began her wedding tributes much earlier as she dropped the announcement in July, 2024.

"Hard to believe that it has been 2 weeks since we had our belated but elated 'finally' celebration. Yes we had our wedding 9 years after we actually got married. Yes it was f****** magical," she captioned a montage of some behind-the scenes moments posted on July 7.

"And yes I would do it all again, okay maybe minus the health emergency in the middle, every year if my partner wanted to. Here's to having the BEST people around us and many more years of love and parties to come," she concluded the caption, before dropping more wedding posts over the months.



Chiam’s next project is taking on the role of King Jerrod in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Mortal Kombat 2, which is set to be released in October 2025.

