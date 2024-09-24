Kate Middleton's agony over divorcing Prince William: ‘Feeling won't go away'

Kate Middleton’s agony over whether or not it was a good idea to divorce Prince William following news of his affair has just been exposed by an insider.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that prefers to remain anonymous.

According to a report by with The Hollywood Reporter, this insider broke everything down rather candidly.

According to their findings, “during her treatments, Kate could only focus on getting healthy and protecting her kids by reassuring them that she was going to make it.”

“She was grateful for William's support during the roughest moments and put everything else that was going on between them on the back burner.”

However, as of right now “Kate is addressing all the major relationship issues they had before her diagnosis, particularly those brought on by his affair scandal.”

This is due to the fact that “last January, she was in agony over whether she should divorce him and those feeling didn't just go away.”

According to the same source Kate feels like she is "still haunted by headlines about William's cheating,” with Rose Hanbury.

To make matters worse the insider also explained that “she still has to see her all the time, which is incredibly awkward. Kate can't escape the whispers.”

The news reports were, although false, ended up being “highly damaging in this respect”.

After all, the insider feels “any wife would be devastated to hear the rumors repeated over and over again.”

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “it was especially painful for Kate because they were brought up again right when she was dealing with her initial cancer diagnosis, and everyone was speculating that she and William had separated - even Stephen Colbert was talking about it!”