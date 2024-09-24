Kate Middleton's top 'priority' revealed as she completes chemotherapy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton recently released an emotional message and disclosed that she has ‘finally completed chemotherapy treatment’.



The announcement by Kate Middleton sparked speculations that she will be making more public appearances.

However, following her latest appearance with Prince William at Balmoral church, royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed that the Princess of Wales health still remains the “priority.”

She claimed Kate Middleton will not make a flurry of public appearances soon.

Katie told NBC News, per Cheat Sheet, that Kate Middleton’s health still remains the “priority.”

“I think when it comes to important things, she will be there,” Nicholl said. “But her priority, as she has said, is her health [and] is staying cancer-free and not carrying out a packed schedule of events.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton said, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” the future queen had said.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”