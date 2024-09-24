Prince Harry speaks to his family from New York

Prince Harry reportedly gave his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet a ‘mini tour’ to New York as the duke attended an event without them.



According to a report by GB News, Harry spoke to his family before attending the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit where he took part in a panel on mental health representing the Diana Awards.

The report claimed before the engagement began, Prince Harry FaceTimed his wife and young children, giving them a mini tour of the event space at New York Times Square hotel.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex made a meaningful appearance at the Concordia Summit in New York, representing The Diana Award (TDA).

The annual summit is a nonpartisan global affairs forum that brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to address pressing challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Harry said, “The younger generation gives me hope. Every single one of us need courage to move the dial and create positive change… Now we need to listen and act on the advice and vision that young people have.”