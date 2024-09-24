Travis Kelce's mom answers if she will attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Travis Kelce's mom may make it to one of Taylor Swift's remaining Eras Tour shows.



Donna Kelce revealed her plans at the NYC premiere of Grotesquerie on Monday when she was out to support her son on his acting debut.

"I hope so, I hope so. I would like to," Donna, 71, told People, adding that she already finds the concert "spectacular."

The mother-of-two has already watched the Grammy-winning singer's box office-topping concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and "was just totally enthralled" with Swift's ability to "connect with people," People reported in November 2023.

"I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," she added, previously revealing to People that she wasn't a Swiftie before her son's romance with the singer.

"I would say not. My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music. But obviously, talent is talent," Donna said.

For those unversed, this won't be Swift's first meeting with the Kelce matriarch.

The two got acquainted with each other last NFL season, where Swift, 34, sat by Donna's side as they cheered on Travis, also 34, throughout many of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Donna and Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, also hung out at Travis' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15.