'The Penguin' brings smile to makers after premiere

After the premiere of The Penguin, a whopping number in viewership was recorded, leading The Batman spin-off to rush ahead of other hit series.



According to HBO's released data, the Colin Farrell-starrer drew 5.3 million viewers across all platforms in the U.S., praising the makers for their hard work.

The whopping figure was a tally of repeat airings and streaming viewerships since the debut of the show, according to Variety.

Surprisingly, the series about a mobster in Gotham rose above many network hit stalwarts, including Succession, whose final season drew 4.9 million, and as well as The White Lotus, managing 4.1 million for its second season.

Apart from the audience, critics are also loving The Penguin. For example, Rotten Tomatoes posted a stunning 94% critical approval rating.

Making such an epic, Craig Zobel, the director of the first three episodes, said, "Initially, I saw Matt Reeves' film on opening day, and I was excited about it. I thought it was very clever."

"Later, when the show was up and running, and Lauren [LeFranc] had been brought in, and there were scripts and things, they approached me," he told Collider.

"Dylan Clark reached out, and I was like, "Yeah, I already love this. This is great, and the world is cool. That's how I came to be a part of it," the 49-year-old concluded.