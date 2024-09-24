Kate Winslet reveals nickname 'The Holiday' co-star Jack Black gave her

Kate Winslet has revealed a nickname that The Holiday co-star Jack Black gave her.



Kate is promoting her new movie named Lee, and was delighted to receive a video message from her The Holiday co-star during an advanced screening of the movie in New York City.

In the message, Jack first quipped: "When's Holiday 2 [happening]?", then said, "You're the best. How you doing? Anyway, I miss you. Love you."

In a screening conversation with Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, the Titanic alum revealed that Jack "started my nickname."

"I actually have a little bit of a nickname on set," she shared. "So my nickname is K Dub, and Jack started that honestly. Now on set, most people say K Dub. Or on Lee, shall they ask for Kate? Because there was two of us."

In The Holiday, Kate plays a columnist named Iris, who gets heartbroken when her one-sided love story doesn’t amount to anything. Iris then decides to go for a holiday to the US, and swaps her cottage in the UK with a movie-trailer producer Amanda’s (Cameron Diaz) huge house in the US.

Both women end up finding love on their holidays, Amanda with Iris' widower brother Graham (Jude Law), and Iris with film composer Miles (Jack Black).

The movie remains an all time fan favorite holiday movie, as Kate revealed in February. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said that fans mention The Holiday way more than Titanic.

“And actually what’s so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, ‘Oh Kate, we just love The Holiday, it's our little ritual at Christmas,’ ” the Oscar winner told host Jimmy Fallon.

“They have things that they eat every year, they sit down, it’s a tradition and I just love that,” Kate Winslet added. “That’s something I never would have expected actually, the sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that. It’s so nice. It’s lovely.”