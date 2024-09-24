Photo: Travis Kelce 'loves the life' Taylor Swift gave him: Source

Travis Kelce is reportedly getting used to staying in the continuous spotlight.

As per a new report of Life & Style, “Travis is living like a rock star” with Taylor Swift.

The source also claimed that the NFL player “sees no reason to rock the boat.”

“Nobody’s saying he doesn’t love Taylor,” the confidante explained.

Before signing off from the chat, the source insisted, “But he really loves the life she’s given him!”

Previously, an insider claimed about the songstress’ presence on the first two games of Travis’s 2024 season, the source confided that things are getting weird for Travis as well “because he’s now got to smooth things out behind the scenes to make sure that people know she’s not trying to sort of impose herself.”

“His teammates are giving him a pretty hard time about it too calling him Mr. Taylor Swift and saying he’s letting her run is life, which really bugs him,” the source also dished.

In conclusion, they remarked, “He’s not blaming her for it, but it is causing some tension.”