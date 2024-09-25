Meghan Markle sends everybody into ‘hyperdrive' as she achieves ‘goal'

Meghan Markle has sent everybody into ‘hyperdrive’ as she achieves ‘goal’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to go separate ways in their career has unknowingly helped them achieve their ‘goal,’ says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the midst of a PR storm and stepping away from the Sussex name is the best possible solution at the moment.

PR expert Ed Coram James says: "From a PR point of view it makes sense for them to go their professional ways for a period of time. Their professional brand, that as the husband-and-wife team 'the Sussexes' has become somewhat professionally toxic in the past year.”

"Each of them getting a bit of distance from that brand could help reduce their association with it and enable them to forge more reputationally stable careers as individuals while giving the Sussex brand time to reset, to be revisited at a later date. But, taking that professional space from one another (which does not mean that they are also taking personal space from one another) was always bound to send the rumour mill into hyperdrive, and it has.

He adds: "If the idea is to put those rumours to bed, then the Duchess not attending the Invictus opening was another mistake in a long line of PR mistakes made by Meghan. In not attending, she fed red meat to the sharks. If you’re trying to show the world that you’re strong as a couple, you make public appearances when they matter.

"And, from an optics point of view, what matters more than arguably the biggest personal achievement of your husband, his internationally famous and acclaimed Invictus Games. It represents an own goal for Meghan on a number of fronts. Firstly, it has further fed the marital troubles rumour. Secondly, it is a missed PR opportunity. Even the Sussexes' biggest online detractors acknowledge that Harry did something truly special with the Invictus Games. Meghan would be well advised to associate herself with them."