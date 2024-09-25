Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘hollow' over attempt to become ‘social warriors'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for their attempt to make a neutral announcement ahead of the US presidential elections.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who posted a statement encouraging Americans to exercise their right to vote, are highlighted for their hypocrisy.

Expert Lee Cohen writes for The Sun: “This announcement, made on National Voter Registration Day through their Archewell Foundation, positions the couple as champions of civic engagement.”

He then mocks: “How hollow its professed impartiality sounds considering the track record of the failed royal social justice warriors inserting themselves into divisive issues — on the left — from race relations to America’s constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech. “

He noted: “Without further context, Archewell’s released statement emphasising votingas a fundamental tool for community influence and calls for informed civic participation seems noble enough.”

“Yet, the timing and history of the Sussexes’ engagement raise serious questions about their motives”

“It’s not as though to prove their political neutrality, the Prince of Montecito and his wife Meghan are balancing their time at the odd NRA gun rally or even a Mar-a-Lago gala,” says Cohen.

“Why on earth would anyone pay heed to the opinions of this pair who have exploited Harry’s birthright to line their pockets and establish a privileged persona in California?

“Not to mention their penchant for weighing in on any matter, despite their total lack of credentials or authoritative voices in political matters,” he notes.