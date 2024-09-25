When Prince Philip told Prince Andrew he ‘had to take punishment'

Prince Philip took one final intervention in the Royal Family to handle Prince Andrew’s scandal.



The former Duke of Edinburgh did damage control when his second son was accused of sexually abusing American resident Virginia Giuffre during her teens.

A source told the Telegraph: "There was no screaming or shouting, Philip told him in no uncertain terms that he had to step down for the sake of the monarchy."

Philip understood that Andrew's actions were "a danger to the very fabric of the Royal Family" and told his son he "had to take his punishment".

This comes as a new Prince Andrew drama titled ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ is branded a horror show by an expert.

Royal editor Matt Wilkinson said on the Royal Exclusive show: "It should have come out on Halloween, it's like a horror movie.

"It's a complete and utter take down of Prince Andrew, just when you think it couldn't get worse after the interview he gave, he's portrayed as very pompous, arrogant, childish."