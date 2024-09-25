Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after epic opening night of 'Short n’ Sweet Tour'

Sabrina Carpenter has kicked off her highly anticipated Short n’ Sweet Tour.

On September 23, 2024, Carpenter marked the beginning of her fifth tour in Columbus, Ohio.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared glimpses from the opening night.

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off 'Short n’ Sweet Tour' on September 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio

Sharing her excitement Carpenter wrote in the caption, "OPENING NIGHT SURE WAS SWEET !!!!"

She expressed her gratitude, adding, "Thank you Columbus for a sold out show and dressing up and singing every single word."

"I am so excited to see all your pretty faces again. See you tomorrow Toronto!" Carpenter concluded.

Carpenter performed her hit songs including the Espresso, which recently won Song of the Year at the MTV VMAs.

The photos showcased Carpenter in a stunning shimmery bodysuit, complete with a sparkly towel and her signature curly blonde hair.

The carousel of photos also included a snap of concertgoer holding a banner that read, "Carpenter News! Sabrina sweetly opens her first ever arena tour."

The post garnered admiration from fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

One exclaimed, "What a SHOW!" while another added, "every detail omgggg."

"SEE U TOMORROW," the third commented.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour will continue with its North American leg, with Carpenter set to perform next in Toronto on September 25, 2024.