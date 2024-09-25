Paris Hilton surprises fans with 'stay like an icon' suits at Beverly Hilton

Paris Hilton has unveiled two luxurious suits at The Beverly Hilton.

Hilton offers guests a chance to "stay like an icon" in pink themed suits.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hilton shared the exciting news as she posed in one of the suites, dressed in a sparkling pink crystal outfit.

In the video, she says, "Hey loves, have you ever wanted to stay like me? Well, now you can. Because I'm designing a one-of-a-kind suite at The Beverly Hilton for all you Infinite Icons."

The rooms feature a luxurious bedroom, a private terrace with views of Los Angeles, and a spacious bathroom. They will be available for guests from October 4 to November 1, 2024.

"Introducing Stay Like an Infinite Icon. A room fit for an icon, designed by an icon Stay like @ParisHilton in a suite at The @BeverlyHilton starting 10.04.24 Ready to see it for yourself? Book now! #HiltonForTheStay," the caption of the post read.

This announcements comes after the release of Hilton’s second studio album, Infinite Icon, which dropped earlier this month.

The album, produced by Sia, follows her 2006 debut, Paris, which included her hit single Stars Are Blind.