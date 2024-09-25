Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir

Sean Diddy Comb's legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir

Sean Diddy Combs' legal team has broken their silence on a memoir published years after his ex Kim Porter died.

The memoir titled KIM'S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side... was recently published on Amazon on September 6 amid an ongoing investigation against Combs.



Shortly after the book rose to the No. 1 spot on the platform's Literature & Fiction list despite claims of noticeable typos and inaccuracies, People noted.

A brief sample of the 58-page book details alleged disturbing and graphic s**ual encounters with Combs and other prominent celebrities.

In a recent statement, Combs' attorney Erica Wolf has slammed the memoir as "fake," "offensive" and "a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy."

"Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better," Wolf told People. "Unlike the fabrications in his sickening 'memoir,' it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

A source close to Kim Porter’s family has claimed they are "exploring all their options,” specifically concerning legal action against the publisher and those involved.

"Kim Porter never authored a manuscript, and any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false and fabricated," another source close to the family added.



Chris Todd, however, defended the book's credibility on Tuesday despite being called "fake" by Porter's ex husband-R&B singer Al B. Sure and a close friend Eboni Elektra, who also slammed the book publicly.

“Do you think Chris Todd would risk his a** and rep on something that was fake??" Todd responded to People, addressing himself as a third person. "Number one on Amazon,” he added.

On another occasion, Todd claimed that most parts of the book are true if not all.

“If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” Todd said in a separate interview with Rolling Stone. “Sometimes you have to just put it out there. Maybe not 100% of the book is true, but maybe 80% is."



Porter and Combs' off-and-on romance began in the 1990s, a year after she divorced her husband of one year, Sure. She then welcomed son Christian in 1998 and twin daughters, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs in 2006 before calling it quits in 2007.

Combs also helped raise Porter's son, Quincy Brown, whom she welcomed with R&B singer Al B. Sure in 1991.