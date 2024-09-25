Archewell's former COO addresses what Meghan Markle is as a boss

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former employee and COO has just gotten candid about what it was like working for the duo, during her time wit Archewell.

She addressed it all during an interview with Us Weekly, and there she said, “Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors.”

“I’ll never forget sitting on the floor in their kitchen while Meghan was feeding Princess Lily and cold-calling a dozen senators — their reactions were unbelievable — to ask them to advocate for paid leave.”

She also recalled how, “For hours, [Meghan] sat in a room with grieving families, going one-by-one to each person — hugging them and crying with them,” during the Uvalde, Texas tragic school shooting of 2022.

She even went as far as to gush over their humanitarian status and said, “Throughout every global crisis, their first question was always: ‘How can we help?’ Whether they were veterans, women, refugees, animals in harm, they both showed up. Never asking for anything in return.”

At any point “they picked up the phone, they got on airplanes, they asked questions, they did the work.”

She even recalled the close bond she formed with the Duchess and her family during her time in their employ and added, “Some of my favorite memories were during our weekly meetings in their Montecito home, where Meghan always served the most incredible lunches, snacks and her latest beautiful concoction.”

“I walked into their room [and found] Meghan finishing her own makeup and steaming her jumpsuit. We all toasted with a sip of champagne while Meghan danced to her favorite oldies playlist.”

Before signing off she also admitted that the bond didn’t end once she left either because “Just last week, as Meghan and I were planning our next lunch, I told her how excited I was to pick her brain on my latest ventures.”

Prior to signing off she left the following words, “These are kind, decent, caring people who I am very proud to call my friends.”