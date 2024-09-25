Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday

Prince Harry has entered a new chapter in his life, prioritizing family, forgiveness, and personal growth following his 40th birthday, a source has revealed.



According to a close friend of the Duke of Sussex, he is determined to mend his relationships with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, a source said that Prince Harry is “very confident that he and his father will be in a better place in the coming year.”

“He and William will always have their issues, and Harry’s made mistakes, but he loves his brother dearly,” the royal insider added.



They went on to claim that Harry's decision to leave England for California has strengthened his marriage to Meghan Markle, with the couple now content and still deeply in love.

“It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first,” the pal said, adding, “It’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love.”

“The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart,” added the friend. “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing.”