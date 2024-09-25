 
Geo News

Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday

Prince Harry believes his relationship with King Charles would soon be in ‘better place,’ source

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday

Prince Harry has entered a new chapter in his life, prioritizing family, forgiveness, and personal growth following his 40th birthday, a source has revealed.

According to a close friend of the Duke of Sussex, he is determined to mend his relationships with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, a source said that Prince Harry is “very confident that he and his father will be in a better place in the coming year.”

“He and William will always have their issues, and Harry’s made mistakes, but he loves his brother dearly,” the royal insider added.

They went on to claim that Harry's decision to leave England for California has strengthened his marriage to Meghan Markle, with the couple now content and still deeply in love.

“It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first,” the pal said, adding, “It’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love.”

“The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart,” added the friend. “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing.”

The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27
The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival video
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Diddy lands in another legal trouble
Diddy lands in another legal trouble