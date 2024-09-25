 
Sarah Ferguson arrives in New York amid reports of secret talks with Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very close to Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

September 25, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has arrived in New York amid reports of secret talks with Prince Harry.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother uploaded a video to share a glimpse of her trip.

She said, “I have the pleasure of being in New York for this year’s Climate Week and want to bring you behind the scenes!”

Sarah further said, “It was so inspiring to meet so many motivated young people who are looking to make the future a much more positive place to be. Can’t wait for day 2!”

She also posted the photos from her visit in Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Closer Magazine as Harry and Meghan have always had a close friendship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, now they are honing their relationship with their mother, Sarah Ferguson to gain royal support and rebuild burned bridges.

“Sarah is in a really good position right now,” the source told the outlet. “Thankfully, her health seems to be getting better and she seems to have worked her way into the good graces of the royal family.”

The royal insider continued: “And, since she’s always been warm and kind towards the Sussexes, even if she has said occasional things about them that they’d rather she didn’t, they’re now looking to her as someone that can help them break down some barriers.”

Earlier, Prince Harry got emotional as he gave the passionate address to a packed room at Halo Trust's anti-landmine event in New York.

