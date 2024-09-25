Giannis Antetokounmpo recalls destination wedding with Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms marriage to mother of his kids Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger are officially a married couple.



The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed the news at a launch event in partnership with Degree on Monday.

"We had an incredible few days there together. We had fun," Giannis recalled. "It was a celebration of our love. Now we've become one. And I'm happy that we did it. I feel like a lot of people had fun."

Giannis spilled to People that he and his longtime girlfriend married went for a destination wedding in Greece and "were able to have all of the people that were close to us, our family."

"Most of my teammates, Bucks teammates, ex-teammates... they were there," Giannis said, adding that his "friends and business partners" were also in attendance.

This was a choice they decided on "as a couple," the NBA player said.

"My kids were there," he said of his sons Maverick Shai and Liam Charles, and daughter Eva Brooke, who he shares with the social media personality.

Both Giannis and Mariah shared posts on Instagram from Greece early September, with the bride exuding grace in multiple white dresses.



While they haven't shared the exact date of their big day, Giannis did reveal that the event was only "four hours away" from his hometown.